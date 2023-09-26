We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) closed at $10.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 10.9% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aaron's Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $539.95 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion, which would represent changes of -41.06% and -2.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.39% lower. Aaron's Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aaron's Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.13.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.