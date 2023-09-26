We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $167.53, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.48% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 169.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $344.33 million, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +170.72% and +88.89%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.39% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 91.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.78, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.