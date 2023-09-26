We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.90, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.
Air Canada will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Canada should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Air Canada is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Air Canada is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.