Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $75.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.76 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $26.78 billion, which would represent changes of -8.54% and -1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.72, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
