Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.59, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 5.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, down 37.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, down 14.24% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion, which would represent changes of -45.5% and -20.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.29.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.