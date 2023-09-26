We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.53, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 105% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $478.29 million, up 32.49% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion, which would represent changes of +57.26% and +20.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
