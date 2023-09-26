Back to top

Progress Software (PRGS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2023, Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $175.78 million, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progress Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $19.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.58 million.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $105.16 million versus $102.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and services: $124.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $50.54 million versus $55.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
Shares of Progress Software have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

