New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 147.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Civista Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

business-services finance