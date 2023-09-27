BP Joins Forces With Harmony Energy for Battery Storage Projects

BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) , a global energy leader, signed an agreement with battery storage investment company Harmony Energy Income Trust (“HEIT”) to provide physical power trading and optimization services for two cutting-edge battery energy storage systems (BESS). These projects, slated to launch in the first half of 2024, are set to revolutionize the stability and flexibility of the GB power grid.
BP's collaboration with HEIT targets two significant projects — Hawthorn Pit (49.9MW/99.8MWh) and Wormald Green (33MW/66MWh). The combined output of these projects, totaling 80MW/160MWh, is equivalent to powering approximately 200,000 homes for two hours.
During periods of low demand, surplus power will be efficiently stored and seamlessly released to stabilize the grid during peak usage. This innovation addresses a critical need in the energy sector, especially as reliance on renewable sources like wind and solar continues to grow.
Hormoz Ala, senior manager in European power at BP, emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership on the transition to a Net Zero future. The ability to make real-time decisions through BP's power trading expertise and Open Energi's platform represents a dynamic approach to grid support optimization. Paul Mason, managing director of HEIT’s Investment Adviser, highlighted the alignment of values between the two companies.
The BP-HEIT partnership marks the first BESS asset that BP has engaged in optimizing, since the acquisition of Open Energi, a digital energy platform, in 2021. The innovative software developed by Open Energi will facilitate real-time insight and decision-making, seamlessly connecting HEIT’s assets with power markets through BP’s trading business.
energy sector are Range Resources Corporation ( RRC Quick Quote RRC - Free Report) and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ( HLX Quick Quote HLX - Free Report) , both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Core Laboratories Inc ( CLB Quick Quote CLB - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Image: Bigstock
BP Joins Forces With Harmony Energy for Battery Storage Projects
