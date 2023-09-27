DuPont (DD) Offers Ion Exchange Resin for Green Hydrogen

DuPont de Nemours Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) has released its first product for green hydrogen production, the DuPont AmberLite P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin. This newly available ion exchange resin is designed for the unique chemistry of electrolyzer loops to aid in hydrogen production from water. Hydrogen can be created in a variety of ways using various feedstocks. Green hydrogen, which is made from water using renewable energy-powered electrolysis, can play numerous important roles in the energy transformation, including helping to decarbonize transportation, heat and energy, as well as serving as a greener feedstock. While there are several types of electrolyzers, they all use high-purity water as the feedstock to make hydrogen. AmberLite P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin represents an intriguing first step into the Green Hydrogen market. The AmberLite P2X110 Ion Exchange Resins recipe is designed to withstand the thermal and chemical rigors of an electrolyzer, and it provides durable and stable water quality that helps prevent contaminant build-up in the electrolyzer loop. These customizable qualities, together with higher removal capacity, give a distinct choice for electrolyzers that have a longer service life than industry generic resins. Shares of DD have gained 42.1% over the past year compared with a 8.2% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, on its second-quarter call, said that it expects 2023 net sales in the range of $12,450-$12,550 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be $3.40-$3.50. For third-quarter 2023, the company sees net sales of roughly $3,150 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are projected at roughly 84 cents.
For the Water & Protection unit, a mid-single-digit decline in revenues on an organic basis year over year is expected as the benefit from carryover pricing ends. Despite this, Water Solutions is forecast to achieve mid-single-digit organic growth for the full year, though it may face some weakness in the second half due to softer demand in China. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , The Andersons Inc. ( ANDE Quick Quote ANDE - Free Report) and Hawkins Inc. ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) .
