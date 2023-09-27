We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UPS Gets Ready for Holiday Rush, to Hire 100,000 Plus Workers
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) has announced plans to add more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the United States in a bid to meet the anticipated demand swell during the upcoming holiday season. Even though demand for online shopping has slowed down from the pandemic peak with the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, it remains strong.
Moreover, additional workers are needed to ensure a repeat of UPS’ buoyant performance witnessed last year with respect to timeliness. Therefore, the decision to hire additional workers to meet the anticipated annual increase in package volume, that will begin in October 2023 through January 2024, is a prudent one.
UPS has made the process of hiring employees very easy and uncomplicated. The ease with which new personnel are enrolled is evident from short (less than 20 minutes) duration of the process (in most cases), wherein an applicant can fill out an online form and land a job. Moreover, nearly 80% of seasonal workers do not need to even appear for an interview. Openings are for full and part-time seasonal positions, and will primarily attract delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License or CDL drivers and package handlers.
In connection with new recruitments, we expect UPS’ rival FedEx (FDX - Free Report) to soon announce its plans for adding seasonal employees to its workforce. We note that UPS and FedEx hire multiple temporary workers each year to move more parcels in the October-January period.
