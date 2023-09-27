BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) and Mitsubishi Electric have joined forces to enhance road safety with their latest automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, which will be powered by BlackBerry IVY.
BlackBerry's (BB) IVY Platform Continues to Gain Traction
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) and Mitsubishi Electric have joined forces to enhance road safety with their latest automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, which will be powered by BlackBerry IVY.
BlackBerry IVY is an edge-to-cloud vehicle data platform that processes sensor data to predict safety risks, reduce driver distractions and highlight potential driving hazards. The core of the Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect platform lies in its driver and occupant monitoring systems, extracting and analyzing data from various sensors using BlackBerry IVY and leveraging machine learning for real-time insights.
Also, safety features powered by BlackBerry IVY in the FLEXConnect platform encompass detecting driver distraction levels, collecting biometric data for health insights and emergency alerts, creating personalized identification profiles, and correlating user preferences with environmental data for optimal parking suggestions.
Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.
BlackBerry is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding software-defined automotive landscape and contribute to the advancement of smart cities. In June, the company announced that its BlackBerry QNX software is now integrated into more than 235 million vehicles across the globe, per a report from TechInsights. This represents year-over-year growth of 20 million vehicle integrations.
Prior to that, BlackBerry and PATEO announced that Dongfeng Motor, a major Chinese automaker, had chosen the BlackBerry IVY-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for its next-generation all-electric VOYAH H97 model.
The company also announced that BlackBerry IVY had been pre-integrated onto three digital cockpit platforms from Tier 1 automotive suppliers, like Bosch and PATEO. The integration will allow automakers to quickly deploy third-party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers.
BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 2.2% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 37.1%.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) , Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) and Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) . Asure Software and Aspen Technology presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 35% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 59.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 6.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.
Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 17.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 1.4% in the past 60 days to $2.86.
Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 58.8% in the past year.