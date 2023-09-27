Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Avery Dennison (AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY Quick Quote AVY - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with lower volumes across all segments for the past few quarters due to apparel inventory reductions. The company is also bearing the brunt of input cost inflation and supply-chain issues, which are further denting margins. These factors are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead. Let’s discuss the factors that are taking a toll on the company. : Avery Dennison has delivered adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The bottom line marked a 27% year-over-year decline. Total revenues fell 10.9% year over year to $2,091 million in the quarter. Negative Q2 Results : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved south by 9% in the past 60 days. Southbound Estimate Revisions : Avery Dennison’s volumes have been affected by apparel inventory reductions over the past few quarters. Even though retailers and brands have run through some of their excess inventory, the reduction is not uniform across the company's customer base. This is likely to impact the company’s results in the upcoming quarters. Lower Volumes Denting Performance As a result, Avery Dennison expects a third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $2.00-$2.20. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year decline of 15%. The company is bearing the brunt of input cost inflation. Particularly, paper and energy costs are likely to be higher in the ongoing quarter. It expects inflation to continue to have an impact on its margins. Elevated Costs & Supply-Chain Issues Act as Woes: Strong demand and supply constraints continue to push further raw material, labor and freight cost increases. The recent surge in fuel prices adds to the headwinds. These factors are expected to dent the company’s margins. Avery Dennison has been dealing with supply-chain challenges, which are likely to continue impacting its results. Currency translation is also likely to hurt its top-line growth. Price Performance
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Avery Dennison (AVY)
Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with lower volumes across all segments for the past few quarters due to apparel inventory reductions. The company is also bearing the brunt of input cost inflation and supply-chain issues, which are further denting margins. These factors are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead.
Let’s discuss the factors that are taking a toll on the company.
Negative Q2 Results: Avery Dennison has delivered adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The bottom line marked a 27% year-over-year decline. Total revenues fell 10.9% year over year to $2,091 million in the quarter.
Southbound Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved south by 9% in the past 60 days.
Lower Volumes Denting Performance: Avery Dennison’s volumes have been affected by apparel inventory reductions over the past few quarters. Even though retailers and brands have run through some of their excess inventory, the reduction is not uniform across the company's customer base. This is likely to impact the company’s results in the upcoming quarters.
As a result, Avery Dennison expects a third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $2.00-$2.20. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year decline of 15%.
Elevated Costs & Supply-Chain Issues Act as Woes: The company is bearing the brunt of input cost inflation. Particularly, paper and energy costs are likely to be higher in the ongoing quarter. It expects inflation to continue to have an impact on its margins.
Strong demand and supply constraints continue to push further raw material, labor and freight cost increases. The recent surge in fuel prices adds to the headwinds. These factors are expected to dent the company’s margins.
Avery Dennison has been dealing with supply-chain challenges, which are likely to continue impacting its results. Currency translation is also likely to hurt its top-line growth.
Price Performance
AVY shares have gained 9.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.3%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
