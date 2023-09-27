We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enersys (ENS) Unveils DPX Distributed Power Transport System
At the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2023, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) introduced its DPX Distributed Power Transport System, featuring the new EnShield technology, which applies the Fault Managed Power standard to simplify and streamline power connections for outdoor small cells.
Traditionally, providing power to each 5G small cell requires permits and coordination with the electrical utility, which often causes delays and results in increased costs in 5G small cell deployment. The DPS power system uses a single grid tap to power up to 10 small cell nodes, thereby boosting 5G deployment and generating revenues for 5G operators.
The EnerSys Power Transport System provides power to 5G small cells, which is situated about a mile away. It can energize up to 10 nodes using higher power small cell radios, or up to 40 nodes using low power radios and supplies more power than the traditional remote power systems while ensuring technician safety.
The DPX Distributed Power Transport System, which is currently in trail mode, will be commercially available to customers in 2024.
Price Performance
Shares of ENS have gained 54.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 26.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
