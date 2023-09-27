We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $125.98, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 6.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 190%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.89 billion, up 11.64% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $570.79 billion, which would represent changes of +214.08% and +11.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.17, which means Amazon is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.