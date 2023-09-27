We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sinclair (SBGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sinclair (SBGI - Free Report) closed at $10.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the television broadcasting company had lost 18.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.
Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 236.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $753.4 million, down 10.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion, which would represent changes of +60.95% and -20.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.54, so we one might conclude that Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SBGI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
