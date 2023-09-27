We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed at $12.99, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Ardmore Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.96 million, down 45.09% from the year-ago period.
ASC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $253.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.02% and -13.14%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.9, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.