Micron (MU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Micron (MU - Free Report) reported $4.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 39.6%. EPS of -$1.07 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.18, the EPS surprise was +9.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Micron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Technology- DRAM: $2.76 billion versus $2.78 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.7% change.
  • Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR): $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.8%.
  • Revenue by Technology- NAND: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%.
Shares of Micron have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

