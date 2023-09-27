We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Partners LP (GLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.26 billion, down 7.82% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of -65.47% and -9.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Global Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.12, so we one might conclude that Global Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
