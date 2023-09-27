We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.52, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 10% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Aquestive Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 million, down 1.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $46.75 million, which would represent changes of +77.68% and -1.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aquestive Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.