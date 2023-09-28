Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 60 days.

DSV A/S (DSDVY - Free Report) is a transport and logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG - Free Report) is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>

DSV (DSDVY) - free report >>

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) - free report >>

Published in

reit