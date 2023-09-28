Biohaven (BHVN) Up on Positive Data from Autoimmune Disease Drug

Biohaven Ltd. ( BHVN Quick Quote BHVN - Free Report) , in an 8-K filing, announced promising data on pre-clinical candidate BHV-1300, which is being developed to treat various autoimmune diseases.
BHV-1300 is a novel immunoglobulin gamma (IgG) degrader. Data from the pre-clinical studyshowed more than 90% reductions in IgG levels after repeated doses. Following this development, shares of the company were up 33.3% on Sep 27.
The company is on track to submit the investigational new drug application for BHV-1300 by the end of 2023 and aims to initiate phase II studies in 2024.
In earlier confirmatory studies, BHV-1300 was evaluated in cynomolgus monkeys, that showed a 50% reduction in IgG levels after one day compared to baseline and a 75% reduction in IgG levels after two days of treatment with BHV-1300.
These findings suggest that BHV-1300may be a more effective and faster-acting treatment for autoimmune diseases compared to the standard therapy, Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa). Vyvgartis the first neonatal Fc receptor antagonist (FcRn) approvedtreatment of generalised myasthenia gravis.
Shares of Biohaven have soared 69.6% year to date against the
Currently, Biohaven has no marketed drugs in its portfolio and is dependent on its pipeline for growth. The company focuses on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases.
Its lead candidate, troriluzole (BHV-4157) is currently in late-stage studies being developed for spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Earlier in June, Biohaven submitted a new drug application seeking approval for troriluzole to treat SCA, an ultra-rare neurodegenerative disease associated with progressive disability. Troriluzole has been granted the Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA in the SCA indication.
