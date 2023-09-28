Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Accenture (ACN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2023, Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.99 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.07 billion, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
New Bookings - Total: $16.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.08 billion. New Bookings - Managed Services: $8.20 billion compared to the $9.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. New Bookings - Consulting: $8.50 billion compared to the $8.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $3.13 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $5.30 billion compared to the $5.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Revenue- Consulting: $8.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenue- Managed Services: $7.79 billion versus $7.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Revenue- Product: $4.75 billion versus $4.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenue- Health & Public Services: $3.27 billion compared to the $3.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenue- Financial services: $3.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.71 billion versus $2.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
Shares of Accenture have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
