See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
GATX Corporation (GATX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
GATX Corporation (GATX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
UBER Designates Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the New CFO
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) announced that Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah will join the company from Nov 13, 2023, as the new chief financial officer.
He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, an M.S. in engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.B.A. from Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.
UBER’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated, “Prashanth is an incredibly skilled and dynamic finance executive, with decades of experience across a variety of complex industries. I’m confident he’ll be able to help us deliver even more innovation and efficiency as we continue this next phase of profitable growth.”
Mr. Mahendra-Rajah is currently the CFO of Analog Devices (ADI). At ADI, he looks after financial strategy and oversee the company’s global finance organization, with responsibility for financial management, planning, controls and reporting. Prior to joining ADI, he was chief financial officer of WABCO Holdings Inc., a global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies.
Zacks Rank
UBER currently sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Ryder System (R - Free Report) .
GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
For third-quarter and full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Ryder, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Despite weak market conditions, Ryder reported better-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2023. In fact, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. R has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), the average beat being 11.2%.