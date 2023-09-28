We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Cuts Distribution Rate, Units Drop
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) recently announced a reduction in its cash distribution per-unit growth rate to 5-8% per year through at least 2026, with a target growth rate of 6%. The new guidance is down nearly 50% from the previously guided range of 12-15% annually through 2026. This decline in cash distribution rate did not go well with the market and as a consequence, the units of the firm dropped by 20.1% from Sep 26, 2023, to close at $37.46 per unit.
NextEra Energy Partners decided to reduce distribution rates to counter the adverse impact of tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates. The reduction in distribution rates will certainly increase the firm’s financial flexibility and it does not expect to issue equity to meet its revised growth expectations until 2027.
Trimming Outlook
Consistent with the reduction of its distribution growth-rate expectations, NextEra Energy Partners is revising its year-end run-rate expectations for adjusted EBITDA and CAFD.
NextEra Energy Partners now expects adjusted EBITDA and CAFD for 2023 to be in the ranges of $1,900-$2,100 million and $730-$820 million, respectively, down from the previous range of $2,200-$2,420 million and $770-$860 million, respectively.
Long-Term Plans
The company will focus on higher-yielding growth opportunities, such as organic repowering in the short to medium term and reduce new capital requirements. The firm also expects to continue to look to acquire wind, solar and storage assets from NextEra Energy Resources and other third parties at favorable yields.
NextEra Energy Resources' strong portfolio of renewables projects, which are expected to total 58 gigawatts through 2026, together with organic growth and third-party acquisitions, will continue to provide NextEra Energy Partners with excellent growth opportunities.
Price Performance
The units of NextEra Energy Partners lost 33.8% in the last three months, wider than the industry’s decline of 2.7%.
