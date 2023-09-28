Albemarle (ALB)-Caterpillar Join Forces for Sustainable Mining

Albemarle Corporation ( ALB Quick Quote ALB - Free Report) inked an agreement with Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT Quick Quote CAT - Free Report) to collaborate on initiatives to support a sustainable battery value chain and environmentally responsible mining operations.
The primary objective of this collaboration is to facilitate Albemarle's efforts in establishing the first-ever zero-emissions lithium mining site in North America, located in Kings Mountain, NC. A vital aspect of this endeavor involves adopting cutting-edge, battery-powered mining equipment. The companies have also signed an agreement that allows Caterpillar to utilize Albemarle's lithium, produced in North America, in its battery manufacturing processes. The firms are exploring potential partnerships in researching and developing battery cell technology and recycling methods.
The partnership between Albemarle and Caterpillar exemplifies Albemarle's unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that positively impact our planet. This collaboration is characterized by a mutually beneficial dynamic, where both companies act as customers and suppliers to one another, pooling their innovative capabilities to make meaningful contributions to global sustainability.
Incorporating battery-powered Caterpillar machinery and advancements in battery cell technology heralds the emergence of fresh opportunities in sustainable mining. Albemarle is enthusiastic about replicating the strides it made at its Salar de Atacama operation, where it garnered acclaim as the world's first lithium producer to undergo a third-party audit and subsequently publish a comprehensive report adhering to the standards set forth by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).
The agreements forged for lithium sourcing and potential joint research and development activities represent a significant stride toward expediting progress. They will play a pivotal role in constructing a robust, adaptable, and eco-friendly value chain for Caterpillar's electrified equipment offerings. Concurrently, these initiatives will provide invaluable support to Albemarle as it embarks toward more environmentally sustainable mining operations.
Albemarle noted that this collaboration with Caterpillar offers a remarkable opportunity to extend their global influence beyond their established leadership in the electric vehicle sector. Together, they aim to introduce environmentally responsible mining equipment to the market, emphasizing their unwavering dedication to advancing the clean energy transition.
This announcement follows Albemarle's recent receipt of a $90 million award from the Department of Defense, which will support domestic mining and lithium production expansion to bolster the nation's battery supply chain.
Shares of Albemarle have lost 38.7% in the past year against an 8.7% rise of the
Shares of Albemarle have lost 38.7% in the past year against an 8.7% rise of the industry.
