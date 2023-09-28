We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.79, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.85 billion, up 9.27% from the year-ago period.
HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.4% and +14.71%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Halliburton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.37, so we one might conclude that Halliburton is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
