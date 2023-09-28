We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.88, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.72%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.02, so we one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.