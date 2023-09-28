Back to top

Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported revenue of $269.77 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.35, compared to -$2.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.85 million, representing a surprise of -4.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $181.02 million versus $196.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.10 million compared to the $0.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $88.65 million versus $83.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $269.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $280.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • EBITDA (Reported)- Mountain: -$91.07 million versus -$78.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • EBITDA (Reported)- Lodging: $4.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.71 million.
  • EBITDA (Reported)- Resort: -$86.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$73.69 million.
  • EBITDA (Reported)- Real Estate: -$1.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.76 million.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

