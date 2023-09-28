Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.83, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 2.8% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.53, down 6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $829.19 million, up 18.16% from the year-ago period.

RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.23% and +19.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


