New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84% downward over the last 60 days.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT - Free Report) is an advertising technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) is an energy provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.9% downward over the last 60 days.

