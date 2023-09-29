Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 29, 2023

  • Accenture plc ‘s ((ACN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $15.99 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%.
  • CarMax Inc.’s ((KMX - Free Report) ) shares Plunged 13.4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $7.07 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%.
  • Shares of Jabil Inc. ((JBL - Free Report) ) soared 18.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.
  • Shares of Micron Technology Inc. ((MU - Free Report) ) tanked 4.4% after guiding higher-than-anticipated adjusted loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

