General Electric (GE), EnergyHub Team-Up for Grid Optimization
General Electric’s (GE - Free Report) Digital business (part of GE Vernova) has entered into a partnership with EnergyHub to redefine how electric utilities manage distributed energy resources (DER).
The partnership brings together the advanced grid optimization capabilities of GE Vernova’s GridOS Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) and EnergyHub’s DERMS management and control over an extensive portfolio of grid-edge DERs. This will help to streamline the management of these emerging energy assets. The combination of these capabilities allows utilities to build large DER aggregations, supply enhanced load flexibility across the grid, unlock new energy storage capacity and make data-driven decisions for optimizing grid performance and improving customer experience.
As an enterprise solution, General Electric’s GridOS DERMS helps utilities efficiently orchestrate the rapid expansion of DERs. It provides grid operators with a comprehensive suite of modular applications to oversee the DER journey from initial integration, visualization and ongoing operation of control and optimization.
General Electric Company Price
EnergyHub's DERMS offers an enterprise-wide platform to build and orchestrate grid-edge DER portfolios. By utilizing the largest ecosystem of DERs in the industry, EnergyHub’s DERMS takes charge of the entire lifecycle of utility DER management, from resource formation and asset management to flexibility forecasting to localized DER dispatch and optimization.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
General Electric carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.1% for the current year. The stock has jumped 28.6% so far this year.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 243.1%, on average.
Graham has an estimated earnings growth rate of 400% for the current fiscal year. The stock has rallied 74% so far this year.