Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.17, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves.
The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Infineon Technologies AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.32, so we one might conclude that Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, IFNNY's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
