ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed at $58.06, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
ANI Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ANI Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $106.78 million, up 27.39% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.91, which means ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
