Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.02, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.46% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.1% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion, which would represent changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.91, so we one might conclude that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.