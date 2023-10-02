Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astellas Pharma (ALPMY - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Barratt Developments (BTDPY - Free Report) is engaged in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alerus Financial (ALRS - Free Report) is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

finance medical