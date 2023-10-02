We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP, Subsea Integration Alliance Sign MoU for Subsea Projects
BP plc (BP - Free Report) , a global energy leader, announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Subsea Integration Alliance, a collaboration between Subsea7 and OneSubsea. The MoU was signed at an official ceremony in London on Sep 22, 2023, attended by key personalities from both BP and Subsea Integration Alliance.
The MoU leverages the combined strengths, knowledge and extensive experience of the three companies across a diverse global project portfolio. By merging BP's project development capabilities with the alliance's expertise in delivering subsea production systems and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline systems, the partnership is poised to redefine project execution strategies.
According to BP, a dedicated team will oversee and manage activities throughout the program, prioritizing safety, quality and subsea project performance. Ewan Drummond, BP's senior vice president of projects, emphasized the partnerships’ potential to harness synergies and deliver projects more efficiently, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership that could bring significant benefits to customers and stakeholders.
Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance, highlighted the alliance’s commitment to providing lower carbon energy solutions to the global market. He added that it aims to optimize long-term subsea performance, contributing to a sustainable energy future.
