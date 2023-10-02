We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UPS to Gain From MNX Global Logistics Buyout: Here's How
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) recently announced that it has inked a deal to purchase MNX Global Logistics (“MNX”), a time-critical logistics provider. Subject to customary regulatory review and approval, the deal is anticipated to be completed by the year-end. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
The acquisition will bring MNX’s potential in radio-pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled logistics. This is expected to boost the portfolio of services provided by UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken, thereby strengthening UPS’ competitive positionin the healthcare industry.
Together, they are expected to offer time-critical logistics solutions to customers across the globe.
Kate Gutmann, executive vice president and president of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions, stated, "UPS already brings extensive capability and industry-leading on-time delivery to our customers, and that breadth and reliability is why they place their trust in us." She further added, "Together with MNX, we will further that reliability and speed globally, especially for our UPS Healthcare customers. We continue to invest in services that bring unique value to our customers and create additional growth opportunities for UPS."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) ), Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) . Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.33% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.30%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of GATX have gained 6% year to date.
Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.87% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.42%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 5.9% year to date.
SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable.A fall in operating expenses is a tailwind for SkyWest. In second-quarter 2023, the metric dipped 2.4% to $693.8 million due to a decline in operating costs. Low operating expenses boost bottom-line results. Shares of SKYW have surged 163.6% year to date.
SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.51%, on average.