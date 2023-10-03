Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of October 2, 2023

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The company is one of the largest landowners in Texas, holding approximately 874,000 acres of land in West Texas. Looking at earnings estimates, they are on the move higher since earnings. Texas Pacific Land gives investors exposure to energy in a unique way. This historical company will benefit from the recent rise in energy prices and the desire of energy companies to utilize their land. After a rough ride earlier this year, the stock looks to have stabilized and is ready for a push higher into the end of the year.

Uber Technologies(UBER - Free Report) focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms.These platforms should enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services).  Uber’s Delivery business benefits from rising online order volumes. The company’s efforts to expand its delivery operations through successive acquisitions are encouraging. Continued recovery in Mobility operations is aiding the company. Uber was profitable in second-quarter 2022 driven by its mobility and delivery units. Strong segmental performances are leading to continued improvement in Uber’s adjusted EBITDA. Positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.   


