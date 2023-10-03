We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.66% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 6.73% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
LOMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $863.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% lower. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.1, which means Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
