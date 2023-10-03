We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) closed at $94.55, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $936.02 million, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion, which would represent changes of +41.38% and +21.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DexCom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 75.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.41.
Also, we should mention that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
