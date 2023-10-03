We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
InMode (INMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
InMode (INMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.13, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had lost 22.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.
InMode will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, InMode is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $140.1 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.
INMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $541.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.4% and +19.11%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for InMode. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. InMode is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note InMode's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
