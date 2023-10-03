We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $14.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.01 million, up 81.52% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $19.14 million. These totals would mark changes of -102.5% and +71.93%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IONQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.