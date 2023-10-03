We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monday.com (MNDY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) closed at $160.99, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the project management software developer had lost 9.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Monday.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 260% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the year-ago period.
MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Monday.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Monday.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 173.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.37.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.