Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma (AFCG - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashford (AINC - Free Report) is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

BioTechne Corp (TECH - Free Report) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>

Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical reit