See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>
Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>
Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AFC Gamma (AFCG - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Ashford (AINC - Free Report) is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.
BioTechne Corp (TECH - Free Report) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.