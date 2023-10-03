See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why One Should Retain Air Transport Services (ATSG)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) is benefiting from investor-friendly steps and fleet expansion. However, low liquidity is worrisome.
Factors Favoring ATSG
We are impressed by Air Transport Services’ efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. In November 2022, ATSG’s board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $150 million shares, offsetting its previously exhausted share buybacks. It repurchased 50,000 shares in the second quarter of 2023.
Its fleet expansion is encouraging. Air Transport Services’ total fleet in service included 128 aircraft (18 passenger and 110 freighter) at 2022 end compared with 117 at 2021 end. It aims to end 2023 with a fleet size of 137 (18 passenger planes and 119 freighters).
Key Risks
ATSG's liquidity position is a concern. At the end of second-quarter 2023, its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 0.89. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it implies that the company has insufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt. This is because the proportion of liabilities for the company is larger compared with current assets.
Zacks Rank
ATSG currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Ryder System (R - Free Report) .
GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
For third-quarter and full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Ryder, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Despite weak market conditions, Ryder reported better-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2023. In fact, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. R has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), the average beat being 11.2%.