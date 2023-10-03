Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 3, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) slumped 3.7% as crude oil prices continued to fall.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) gained 2.2%, with technology becoming the biggest gainer in the day and drove the Nasdaq index with it.
  • NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) stocks jumped 3% after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) added the chipmaking giant to its October “conviction list” of stock picks.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) fell 4.5% on the utilities slump.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy tech-stocks utilities