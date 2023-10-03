Elevance Health (ELV) to Expand in 91 New Counties in 2024

Elevance Health, Inc. ( ELV Quick Quote ELV - Free Report) recently announced that its affiliated 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans will offer flexible and simplified plans with customizable benefits to better fit the needs of Medicare-eligible customers. The company aims to serve nearly 93% of eligible individuals for Medicare with its 91-county expansion in 2024.
This move bodes well for ELV as an enhanced product suite and improved membership levels due to expansion, should position the company well for growth. We expect total revenues to rise 6.2% in 2023. The company will continue to focus on the overall health of people coupled with providing improved affordability. ELV will provide nine out of 10 plans at $0 premium and $0 copay for Primary Care Provider.
Elevance Health will also provide additional dental care benefits and an improved dental network of providers. It will also provide an allowance for purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids with multiple plans. Elevance Health brings continued improvements in its offerings to healthcare providers and members. It is reducing administrative burdens for providers by providing real-time approvals for common healthcare services, thereby reducing inefficiencies.
Elevance Health will provide Essential Extras, giving consumers a choice between dental, vision, assistive devices, hearing, etc. Consumers can pay for these benefits using a pre-paid card in-store, online or by phone. Moreover, the company will devise a personalized customer service model for consumers, further improving its offerings. All these measures poise the company well for growth in the future.
Price Performance
Elevance Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Elevance Health's shares lost 7.4% in the past six months compared with the 9.1% decline of the industry.
Elevance Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
