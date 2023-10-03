We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Performing ETFs of Q3 2023
Stocks recently posted their worst month and first negative quarter of 2023 as the possibility of interest rates remaining higher for longer weighed on investors' sentiment.
The Dow (DIA - Free Report) fell 2.6%, the S&P (SPY - Free Report) declined 3.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ - Free Report) tumbled 4.1% during Q3. All three major indexes remain up this year, led by Nasdaq.
Energy was the best-performing sector, up about 12% as crude surged more than 25%. Communication Services was the only other sector in the green as investors favored Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) over Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , which were already up by a significant margin.
Rate-sensitive sectors, Real Estate and Utilities, were the worst performers, down 9.2% and 9%, respectively.
The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX - Free Report) was the best-performing ETF, up about 52%. It invests in options to hedge against rising long-term interest rates and benefit from market stress when fixed income volatility increases. (Should Investors Diversify with Hedge Fund Style ETFs?)
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED - Free Report) gained about 50% on some favorable regulatory developments. The Department of Health and Human Services asked the DEA to review its classification of cannabis. Furthermore, the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis companies to use major financial and banking institutions, moved forward. (Cannabis Stocks & ETFs: Can the Recent Surge Continue?)
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM - Free Report) was up about 47% during the quarter. The demand for uranium has been rising thanks to renewed interest in alternative sources of energy, while supply has become constrained. (Why Uranium ETFs Are Going Nuclear)
